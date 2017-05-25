Threatened hospital staff who tried to help

A drunk has been jailed for seven months for threatening hospital staff who tried to help him.

After being examined and told he could go, Darren Wallace took exception to them not making arrangements to get him home.

The 32-year-old said he would wait until they finished their shift, and “see them” when they walked to their cars.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that Wallace had arrived at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert at around 10.30pm on January 30 complaining of sore ankles.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruaridh Ferguson said: “He was examined and discharged at 3.30am the following day. He was of the view it was the responsibility of NHS staff to get him back home.

“He was offered a free bus ticket, but told he would have to wait at the stop for the service to start. He did not react well to that and began to complain loudly.”

The court was told police were called when Wallace threatened to bite one member of staff and told others he would be waiting outside at the end of their shift.

He claimed: “It does not matter, because I’ve got a blade and been in jail before and I don’t care.”

Wallace had been remanded for background reports and appeared from custody for sentence.

Defence lawyer Andy Bryson said: “This type of behaviour is never acceptable in a hospital. He accepts he was a drunken lout and ashamed he treated people who were trying to help him like that.”

Mr Bryson urged Wallace avoid jail.

He claimed: “Despite his record he is asking for a community-based option because being sent to jail has not worked in the past.

“He is asking for supervision to rebuild his life. Since this incident he has not been in any more trouble and that for him is quite good.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Wallace, from 57 Thornhill Court, Falkirk, had a “terrible” record.

Ordering he complete the remaining three months of an existing sentence for another matter, the sheriff added seven more for the hospital incident making total of 10 months.

He told Wallace: “You threatened hospital staff in various ways and anyone who does that can expect custody.”