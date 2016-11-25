Threatened his gran (77)

A thug threatened his 77-year-old granny when she refused to give him any money.

Simon Copeland (31) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having previously pled guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening manner at an address in California Road, Maddiston on February 26 this year and December 12 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “The accused went round to the complainer’s house with his father. They had gone shopping for the complainer and she felt the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

“An argument developed when the accused began to ask the complainer for money and was told he wasn’t getting any. She told his father to get rid of the accused and he was ushered out the front door.

“On another occasion he began shouting and swearing at her in an aggressive manner calling her an old cow.”

The court heard Copeland had been remanded in custody since October 5.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “It’s his first time in jail for ten years and this has brought him to book and he is very keen to take matters forward. His drinking has got much worse.”

Copeland had a total of 65 hours still outstanding on the unpaid work segment of his community payback order.

Copeland, 84 Torwood Avenue, Grangemouth, had his existing order revoked and was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years.