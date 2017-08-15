Thief steals from rubbish tip

A man sneaked into a council-operated recycling centre not once but twice to steal bicycles and a padlock and chain.

Steven Penman (32) was captured firstly on CCTV committing the crime at Roughmute and then by police when they tracked him down from the footage.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Penman had pled guilty to the thefts he committed at the Falkirk Council premises, Bogton Roundabout, Bonnybridge, on May 19 and May 24. He also admitted making threatening phone calls to his partner on July 2, saying he was going to damage her car.

Procurator fiscal depute Matthew Kerr said: “It was 3am when a vehicle drove into the yard and a male walked over to a container of bicycles and came out with two bikes, placing them in the rear of the vehicle.”

On the next occasion he stole a padlock and chain and another bicycle.

As for the threats to his partner, Penman called her telling her he was going to “do” her car – it was just one of 10 phone calls of abuse where he kept hanging up and phoning back, shouting and swearing at her.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “Alcohol has played a part in his offending and he has also been taking amphetamines. His relationship with the complainer has not been without difficulties, but he thinks the relationship will continue.”

Sheriff John Mundy sentenced Penman, 20 Watling Street, Camelon, to 24 months in prison back dated to July 7.