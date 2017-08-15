Thief snatches phone from ambulance

An opportunistic thief pinched a mobile phone from an ambulance and then gave it back saying “I dinnae want to be arrested”.

Ian Kemp (39) was caught sneaking around outside Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kemp had pled guilty to the theft he committed on June 28.

Procurator fiscal depute Matthew Kerr said: “The accused entered an ambulance and staff wondered what he was doing. When he was asked this he went into his pocket and produced a mobile phone and said ‘I took this – here take it back, I dinnae want to be arrested’.”

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Kemp had a heroin problem and was under the influence of Valium when he committed the crime. Kemp, 29 Victoria Place, Brightons, was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with a drug treatment requirement.