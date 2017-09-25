Thief remanded for reports

Repeat offender Stewart Letham was placed on a community order for a series of thefts.

Between August last year and May 10 he stole a passport and identity card from a car, a bank card from a house, makeup and alcohol from shops and obtained goods by fraud.

Part of his sentence was to complete unpaid work, but Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that the 41-year-old has failed to turn up.

When he appeared for sentence for breaching the order, defence lawyer Murray Aitken said Letham, from 15 Beauly Court, Grangemouth, has issues with drugs and claims the hospital has told him he is unfit to do work.

Sheriff Derek Livington revoked the order and remanded Letham in custody until October 26 for background reports to be prepared by social workers.

He said: “The order is clearly not working. I make an order for your client to adhere to, not for him to decide. He never attends and never shown any motivation. He is not just not turning up, he’s not telling anyone.”

At the same court, Barry Rae, 72 Morriston Court, Grangemouth, was placed on a supervised community order for a year for domestic abuse.

Rae was also told not to enter or take his daughter out of the family home in Grangemouth, without the agreement of his wife for the next three months.

The 49-year-old admitted threatening or abusive behaviour and acting in an erratic manner towards Anne Marie Rae between August 16 and August 19.