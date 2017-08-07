Search

Thief pinched a passport

Stewart Letham (41) broke into a car and stole a passport.

Letham, 15 Beauly Court, Grangemouth, admitted the theft he committed in Carron Place, Grangemouth on August 29 last year and was placed on a community payback order which still has 103 hours of unpaid work outstanding. The order was allowed to continue and a review was fixed for September 14 and he was advised to make inroads into his hours or face custody.