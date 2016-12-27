Thief ordered to pay back her victims

A light-fingered thief who stole almost £400 of money and goods has now been ordered to pay her victims back.

Margaret Reid (31), 6 Reddingmuirhead Caravan Site, Reddingmuirhead, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pled guilty to the thefts she committed in Camelon and Falkirk in May and July.

Reid stole goods and cash amounting to £100, £55, £206.25 and £30 and was told to it all back – a total penalty of £391.25.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I will make a compensation order to make sure the people you stole from get some level of compensation from you.”

She was told to pay back £10 a fortnight.