The ‘stay out of town’ teen

A thief who once had the dubious distinction of being told to “stay out of town” in Somerset appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Shane McDonagh (19), who now lives in Oxford, previously pled guilty to stealing a quantity of cigarettes from McIntyre Avenue, Larbert, on October 7 last year. The court heard McDonagh had “turned his life around”. He was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work in six months. He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order – to stay in his home from 8pm to 6am – for four months.