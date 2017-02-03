The foul-mouthed scooter man

A drunk toppled from his scooter and then took his embarrassed rage out on a female motorist, some Kwik Fit mechanics and a police officer.

Scott McLaren (48) was heavily intoxicated as he chugged along on the 125cc scooter he was taking away from his mother’s back door.

He took a tumble from his ride and then started a tirade of foul-mouthed abuse at a woman who was parked at traffic lights, before threatening to burn down the garage of the mechanics who came to her assistance.

McLaren appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pled guilty to threatening behaviour and driving without a licence and insurance in Glasgow Road, Camelon on October 10 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “It was 2.25pm and the witness was travelling in her car. The accused was on a scooter and the witness overtook the accused on the main street.

“The accused then pulled up alongside her when she came to a stop at some traffic lights. He was shouting and swearing at her saying he had fallen to the ground after her overtaking manoeuvre.

“He lost his balance and his scooter fell to the ground. He continued to shout and swear as two people working at Kwik Fit came over to try to calm him down. He then directed his conduct towards them.

“He told them he would burn their garage down. He was under the influence of alcohol. When a police officer talked to him he said he was going to come and kill him.”

The court heard McLaren, 24 Nailer Road, Camelon, had previous convictions for drugs and shoplifting and had a serious heroin problem in the past.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “His mother said she was sick of this old scooter and she wanted him to move it. He drove it as far as Kwik Fit and was knocked off his scooter by this woman and his pride took a dent.

“He didn’t comply with the police alcohol test because he was so angry.”

Sheriff Kevin Veal made McLaren subject to a restriction of liberty order for eight months, meaning he will not be able to leave his home between the hours of 7.30pm and 7am during the length of the order.

He was also disqualified from driving for a period of three years.

