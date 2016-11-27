‘That’s what you get’ said drunk as he urinated in store

A drunk would not take no for an answer when he was refused access to a store’s toilet and ended up urinating at the feet of a security guard.

Ronald Cresswell (60) was banned from entering Tesco in Falkirk Central Retail Park and when staff tried to show him the door he simply opened his trousers and relieved himself all over the floor.

Cresswell, 19 Camelon Road, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to the public indecency offence he committed on October 13.

Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute, said: “A member of security staff saw the accused and advised him he was barred from the store. The accused said he had to go to the toilet and he couldn’t stop him from using the toilet.

“He then removed his trousers and urinated at the feet of the security guard. He said ‘That’s what you get for not letting me use the toilet’. He was then escorted from the premises.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He just wanted to use the toilet and the security guard said I’m not letting you and stood in front of the door to the toilets. There were no members of the public in the vicinity.

“He has issues with continence and these are escalated when he is drinking alcohol, which is too often.”

Sheriff Mungo Jovey ordered Cresswell to pay £500 to the sheriff clerk’s office within seven days or go to jail. If he is of good behaviour over a 12 month period he will get the money back.