Test revealed driver was six times limit

A shocked motorist contacted the police after seeing the car in front of him swerving into oncoming traffic.

Officers caught up with rogue driver John Paterson in Bonnybridge High Street and arrested him after a roadside breath test showed he was nearly six times the legal drink-drive limit.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, the 53-year-old was jailed for six months, disqualified for four years and ordered to re-sit his test after admitting driving with 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and without a licence or insurance, breaching the terms of a community payback order and paying nothing towards a previously imposed fine.

The court heard the driver who had reported him on July 24 had followed Paterson from Windsor Road in Falkirk to Bonnybridge.

When the police arrived they found him standing next to the vehicle and two other people were in the car.

Defence lawyer Simon Hutchison said background reports identified Paterson’s problem with alcohol, but urged he avoid jail and be given help for his problem.

He suggested: “A supervised community order could help him with his addiction. The breath test reading shows it is a very significant issue for him.”

The court was told Paterson had been banned in 1996 and was due back in court on another road traffic matter in October.

Sheriff Derek Livingston told Paterson, from 9 Park Street, Falkirk: “In my view, custody is justified.”