‘Tell us about Larbert disorder’ say police

Police are set to stage a special street surgery in Larbert on June 23 as part of their long-running bid to tackle local youth-related disorder.

The effort follows on from weeks of special patrols and other exercises designed to make an impact on anti-social behaviour in the area.

Residents are being asked to meet up with police and community councillors to discuss their concerns and pass on any information that might help the police effort.

Sergeant Ally Goldie atLarbert Police Station said: “We understand and recognise the impact that the recent antisocial behaviour issues have had on local residents and businesses.

“We want to reassure our communities that we are utilising all resources at our disposal to respond to these concerns and prevent further incidents occurring.

“We will continue to work alongside our relevant partners as part of our ongoing efforts to tackle antisocial behaviour and the public have a vital role to play by reporting any offences they observe so we can deal with these appropriately.”

The session on Friday, June 23, is at 6,30pm in the car park of Sainsbury’s on McCartney Road.

It will be later be followed through by further joint patrols aimed at deterring crime.