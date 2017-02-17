Teenage offender to do extra work

A teenager who failed to comply with a supervision order must do extra unpaid work for his trouble.

Jack Hughes (18), 26 Greenmount Drive, Shieldhill, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last year. He admitted striking his ex-girlfriend Cree Clark on the head at a house in Mavisbank Avenue, Shieldhill, on June 4 and brandishing a piece of wood there two weeks later.

Hughes also admitted rowdy behaviour at his home in October 2015.

He returned to the dock last week when Sheriff Craig Caldwell said he was “not at all impressed” with his conduct while under supervision.

Hughes, who has completed 55 hours of unpaid work already, was given another 60 hours.