Teen in court after row with bus driver

Nineteen-year-old Dominik Scott started shouting and swearing and told the driver he would get him sacked.

But it was Scott, of Bonnywood Avenue, Bonnybridge, who ended up in trouble, appearing in Falkirk Sheriff Court last week on a string of charges.

As well as the incident on the bus, the youth was facing sentence for being involved in the supply of diamorphine while on bail, failing to observe the terms of a curfew, assault, failure to attend a previous hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court and reset of Xbox games and a controller at CEX in Falkirk High Street.

Procurator fiscal depute Drew Long said: “The accused got on a bus at about 6.30pm along with a 15-year-old girl and a six-year-old girl. The accused paid the fare for the journey and at about 8.15pm was still on the bus with the two females.

“The driver informed them they were at the last stop and the accused became angry, shouting that the bus had missed the stadium.

“The driver said that he had stopped at the stadium and all the other passengers had got off the bus.’’

Mr Long added that Scott then became aggressive, swearing repeatedly at the driver. “He called the driver a b****** and a ‘f****** this and that’, according to the report.”

“The driver told the accused he would contact the police. The accused and two females he was with got off the bus, after telling the driver that his father was the manager of the bus company and he would have the driver fired.”

The drugs charge came about after the police called at Scott’s home looking for one of his associates.

While there they asked him to consent to a search of the property, to which he agreed. During the search the officers discovered they had sufficient cause to obtain a warrant, which was then executed.

The search discovered a bag of brown powder, which was later identified as 17 grammes of heroin, with an estimated value of £1700.

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Scott to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community and also reinstated a curfew order confining him to his home each night.