Teen facing trial over Easter egg assault on girlfriend

A teenager is to face trial accused of assaulting his girlfriend with an Easter egg.

Alistair Stevenson (19) is said to have thrown the chocolate egg at Nicole Muir, striking her on the head, and also thrown a milkshake in her hair in an alleged incident a week before Easter this year.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court today, Stevenson pleaded not guilty to attacking her with the items at their address in Bo’ness on March 20 this year.

A single charge alleges that Stevenson, now of Langlees in Falkirk, also repeatedly struck Miss Muir, described as his partner, with a candle and a boot.

He is further alleged to have dragged her off a bed after seizing her by the arm, dragged her off a couch after seizing her by the foot, seized her by the hair and repeatedly punched her on the body, knocked her to the ground and repeatedly kicked her on the body, and, on a later occasion, kicked her on the leg – all to her injury.

His solicitor, Dick Sandeman, said the defence had been trying for some time to get disclosure from the prosecution of a recording of 999 calls made at the time of the alleged incidents, which he said were thought to be “helpful” to Stevenson’s case.

Summary Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case for trial November.

He also ordered a further preliminary hearing in seven days to allow for the disclosure of the 999 tapes, and said that if they were not forthcoming he would consider ordering the reporting police officer to appear before him and explain why.

Stevenson is alleged to have been on two bail orders at the time of the incident, having been granted bail on December 17, 2015 at Falkirk Sheriff Court and February 10, (2016) at Livingston Sheriff Court.