Tagged for six months

Gail McArthur (51), 24 Cobblebrae Crescent, Falkirk, will be tagged and expected to be at home between 7pm and 7am daily for the next six months.

She was handed the curfew at Falkirk Sheriff Court after admitting threatening staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on June 11 and assaulting a police officer called to help.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said she should start behaving herself. He warned: “You are very close to custody.”