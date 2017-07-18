Sudden death of man in Camelon flat

Police were called to a Camelon property on Sunday morning after a 40-year-old man collapsed.

Residents in Parkview Court on Main Street woke to police activity and an ambulance outside the block of flats.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to a property on Park View Court in Camelon at 8am on Sunday, July 16 by the ambulance service treating a 40-year-old man who had collapsed.

“The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”