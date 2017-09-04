Struck man with metal bar

Robert Stevenson (43) injured a man when he hit him with a metal bar.
Stevenson, 1a Bean Row, Falkirk, admitted the assault he committed in Bean Row, Falkirk, on November 22 last year. The court heard Stevenson had completed 21 hours of the unpaid work element of his community payback order since his last appearance and had 37 hours remaining. The case was continued for four weeks to allow him to complete the remaining hours.
