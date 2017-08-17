Strip search led to assault

A teenager’s “sensitivity” and troubled past led her to spit on the female police officer who was attempting to strip search her.

Much-travelled Connie Stevenson (18), who has lived in more than 30 homes in the last five years, was taken to Falkirk Police Station and was about to be searched when she turned nasty and spat on the person who was trying to carry out the procedure.

Stevenson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pled guilty to the assault she committed at the West Bridge Street station on July 14.

Her solicitor, Neil Hay, tried to give Sheriff John Mundy a picture of Stevenson’s chaotic early life to give possible reasons for her behaviour at the police station.

Mr Hay said: “She has moved house 34 times since the age of 13. She’s been very badly let down by her own parents.

“The reason for this offence was she was to be strip searched.

“Some people with certain backgrounds have sensitivity to such actions.”

The court heard a report on Stevenson stated she was not willing to comply with any demands a community payback order, which includes supervision and unpaid work, would place on her.

Sheriff Mundy deferred sentence on Stevenson, 30 Melrose Place, Falkirk, for six months for her to be of good behaviour.

He said: “I don’t see any point in imposing any community-based orders that you won’t comply with.”