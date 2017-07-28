Street closed off as police deal with resident

Police officers closed off a street in the early hours of the morning as they dealt with a standoff involving a resident.
The alarm was raised in Overton Crescent, Denny at 8.40pm last night and police officers shut off the road to the public while the situation was unfolding.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A local road closure is in place while officers continue to engage with the occupant to bring this to a peaceful conclusion.”
It is believed the incident came to an end at 1.45am this morning.
