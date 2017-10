Ryan Welsh (24) stole four handbags worth £600 from a Falkirk store.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court the first-offender was placed on a community order and told to complete 150 hours unpaid work in six months.

Welsh, from St Lukes Way, Edinburgh, was warned he was lucky not to be going to jail for the theft from TK Maxx in the town’s Central Retail Park on September 7.