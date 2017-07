Kevin Brogan (19) stole £750 from his parents after setting up internet banking for them.

Brogan, 129 Davids Loan, Bainsford, admitted the theft he committed between January 19 and March 2. Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Brogan’s father had forgiven him. Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Brogan on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours unpaid work within nine months.