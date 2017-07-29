Stenhousemuir Scouts hall hit by vandal attack

The 89th Stenhousemuir Scout Group has lost £350 worth of precious funds after mindless vandals lobbed stones through the large plate glass window of its hall.

The senseless attack at the James Street hall took place over the last few days - the scouts are currently in recess for the holidays - and police are understood to be studying CCTV footage in a bid to net the culprits.

Scout leader John Dick said: “There’s a pile of stones nearby, so it’s obvious what has happened - although luckily there is no damage inside.

“The hall is also used by a fitness group, so it affects them as well.”

He added: “The pane is about two metres across and as it wasn’t insured the £350 cost of repairing it will have to come from funds, which we could obviously have used for a variety of other worthwhile purposes.”

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact police via 101.