Staffie ‘attacked and injured’ pet

Police are seeking the owner of a dog said to have attacked and injured another dog being walked by its owner in Hallglen.

The incident is said to have happened at 11.40pm on Thursday, May 25 in Lismore Court, and the dog involved is described as a brown/white Staffordshire Terrier type.

Its owner is said to be early 20’s, wore glasses and a hooded top, and may live in or near Orkney Place.

Anyone who knows the owner, or has any information that could help police, is asked to call 101, quoting CF0072440517.