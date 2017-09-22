Staff shocked by knife man

Anthony Hughes (51), 14 Wallace Street, Falkirk, walked into Falkirk Police Station on August 16 carrying a kitchen knife with a 12 inch blade in his hand.

Alarmed civilian staff at the counter called officers for help and he was arrested.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Hughes was placed on a supervised community order for two years and told to attend psychiatric or psychological counselling with social workers for help with his issues.