Spate of purses stolen from town centre shoppers

Police are investigating a spate of purse thefts from unsuspecting elderly shoppers in Falkirk town centre.

There were three reports of purses being stolen from the open handbags of elderly women in two charity shops and in Marks and Spencers last weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crimes and will be holding awareness raising events in the run-up to Christmas shopping to ensure shoppers are on their guard.

Andrew Baker from Falkirk police office said: “We are looking to raise awareness of this continuing trend, especially as we approach the Christmas period where people are likely to be in town with greater than normal sums of monies and using payment cards more frequently and often more hurriedly.

“There are shopper safety awareness events currently in the planning.

“Falkirk and District Community Safety Panel are in the process of planning their annual awareness launch in Falkirk town centre and the Falkirk Community Safety Partnership will also be planning a similar event as part of this year’s festive period safety campaign.

“Each will be distributing materials and devices aimed at raising awareness and reducing risk of theft.”

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact police on 101.