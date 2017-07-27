Sold heroin to fund habit

A drug dealer sold heroin to his friends so he could afford to feed his own drug addiction.

Darren O’Brien (38) was supplying the class A drug from his own home until he was arrested by police when they discovered him in possession of 1.7 grammes of heroin worth £370 and he admitted he had been selling it.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, O’Brien had previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the drug in Vicar Street, Falkirk, between September 1 and December 15 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed O’Brien on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend for drug treatment.

He was also made subject of a restriction of liberty order, requiring him to be fitted with a tag and stay in his 46 Melrose Place, Falkirk home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for six months.