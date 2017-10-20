Sneak stole and sold on his own gran’s jewellery

A sneak of a grandson took a key from his father’s house to allow him to pinch his gran’s jewellery.

Scott Robertson (20) let himself into his grandmother’s home and made off with her possessions – including jewellery and electrical items – before selling them for £540 in cash.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robertson had previously admitted the theft he committed in Thistle Avenue, Grangemouth on October 30 last year.

The court heard the goods were recovered, albeit after they had been sold on.

Kevin Douglas, defence solicitor, said: “He has reconciled with the rest of his family and hopes to do the same with his grandmother as soon as this matter is over and will write to her and apologise.

“He realises what he has done is wrong.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said he was concerned about the breach of trust in this offence – specifically between Robertson and his father and Robertson and his grandmother.

The sheriff added: “You have not previously been in trouble and you are only 20 years of age, otherwise you may well have found yourself in detention for this type of thing – taking a key from your father’s house and then taking the jewellery.

“Fortunately that jewellery was recovered, but not before you managed to sell it to various outlets.”

Robertson, 8 Westquarter Avenue, Westquarter, was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work within four months.