Smashed windows after partner threw him out of the house

A man took violent action after he was locked out of his home by his partner.

Jonathan Nugent (32) had been in a relationship with the woman for five months, but she asked him to leave the home they shared together. He returned later that day, chapping on the door and shouting and swearing to be let in and then caused £500 of damage smashing four windows of the premises.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nugent had previously admitted destroying property at Stewart Road, Falkirk on August 25 last year and behaving in a threatening manner and struggling with police in Calder Place, Hallglen on March 11 this year.

Referring to the March 11 offence, procurator fiscal depute Laura Knox said: “As police approached the accused he changed direction and walked away. They eventually caught up with him and he struggled with them and refused to comply.”

The court heard Nugent had completed 100 hours unpaid work on one of his community payback orders but failed to attend supervision. He also had not completed the hours of his other order.

Nugent, 20 Dower Crescent, Bo’ness, had both his orders revoked and was sent to prison for six months.