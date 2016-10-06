Six times limit driver jailed for 10 months

A driver who was involved in a motorway crash while nearly six times over the drink limit has been jailed for 10 months.

Steven Jackson was also banned from driving for five years and ordered to resit his test. He was told it was lucky he hadn’t killed anyone.

Jackson (52), of Park Street, Bonnybridge, was sentenced at Hamilton Sheriff Court. He admitted dangerous driving while over the limit.

Co-accused Daniel Jackson (19), of the same address, admitted being three times the drink limit after taking over the wheel from the older man, and not having a full licence.

Both men admitted shouting abuse and struggling with police officers.

The court heard of three times when the car was spotted being driven in a dangerous manner on August 6 this year- starting out near Larkhall on the M74 in Lanarkshire and culminating 30 miles away on the A8011 at Allandale, near Bonnybridge.

Steven Jackson admitted speeding along the hard shoulder of the M74 and colliding with a vehicle he was undertaking before veering on to the grass verge.

He also admitted driving too fast on the M80 near Cumbernauld, swerving from lane to lane and striking a kerb on Condorrat ring road.

Jackson continued to drive towards his home on the A8011 and his car was again seen to swerve about the road at speed, striking the kerb repeatedly and going on to the grass verge.

Defence agent Paul Belardo admitted Steven Jackson was guilty of “an appalling piece of driving”, adding: “The positive thing is he is remorseful. He understands his behaviour was disgraceful and cannot be tolerated.”

Mr Belardo said his client has been in custody since early August and suggested he could be released under a community payback order to include electronic tagging.

The solicitor told the court: “He has a long term alcohol problem and would benefit from supervision. He had been sober for almost two years before these offences.”

However, Sheriff Vincent Smith told Jackson: “I consider this to be dangerous driving at the higher end of the scale. You were severely under the influence of alcohol and it’s fortunate there were no fatalities.”

Daniel Jackson was ordered to do 90 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for one year.