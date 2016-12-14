Six hour siege ends with no arrest made

A six hour siege in Grangemouth last night which saw armed police on standby ended with no one being arrested or charged.

The top of Kingseat Avenue, at the bridge near Abbots Road, was closed off from just after 5pm as armed response units became involved in the incident. Police vehicles lined the street and were joined by an ambulance and fire appliance as the stand off continued to 10.45pm.

The six hour siege situation in Kingseat Avenue

Police confirmed no one was arrested or charged in connection with the incident, but a man was taken to hospital where he is currently under assessment.

Many people stayed indoors and took to Facebook, believing there to be a hostage drama unfolding.

Last night a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at an address in Kingseat Avenue in Grangemouth after being called to reports of an assault.

“A woman has been treated for minor injuries and officers remain at the property while attempts are made to speak to the occupant inside.”

Neighbours in the same block of flats were unable to gain access to their own homes as the incident continued.