Sick sexual assault on vulnerable victim

A pensioner carried out a sickening sexual assault on a young man with learning difficulties.

Robert Hamilton (68), 5 Abbotsview, Polmont, admitted grabbing the buttock of the 20-year-old, who was described as “vulnerable”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hamilton admitted the offence he committed at Premier Store, Main Street, Polmont on April 3 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed first offender Hamilton on a supervised community payback order for two years and told him to pay £500 compensation to his victim at a rate of £10 per week.

Hamilton was also placed on the sex offender’s register for two years.