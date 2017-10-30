Shouted, swore and damaged car

Yvonne Watson repeatedly shouted and swore at another woman, made derogatory remarks and damaged her car in Overton Road, Grangemouth on June 3.

Watson (51), from 22 Overton Road, had admitted abusive behaviour and was due to be sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after background reports had been prepared.

When he was told the paperwork was not ready, Sheriff John Mundy adjourned the case until November 9 and allowed Watson’s bail to continue.