Shouted and swore in the dock - then pleaded not to be locked up

An angry, foul-mouthed prisoner shouted and swore at a sheriff who denied his freedom – then begged another not to jail him.

Martin McLernon (24) unleased a foul tirade of abuse at Sheriff Craig Caldwell at Falkirk Sheriff Court and then turned his attention to the court officers who were leading him down to the cells and even another prisoner who happened to be there.

Appearing back in court from custody last Thursday, McLernon admitted behaving in a threatening manner on March 20.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute said: “This offence happened in court three at Falkirk Sheriff Court. He had appeared from custody in relation to an outstanding warrant and a failure to appear.

“Bail was refused and the accused then shouted and swore at Sheriff Caldwell. He continued to shout and swear in the dock.

“Court police officers removed him from the dock area along with G4S staff. He shouted and swore at the officers to take their hands off him. He continued in this manner as he was taken to the cells.

“He then started shouting at another prisoner saying she was to give him money. He told G4S staff he would ‘wipe them out’.”

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman admitted his client’s behaviour was quite atrocious and he was lucky Sheriff Caldwell had not found him to be in contempt of court.

He added McLernon had ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia and had little insight into his behaviour.

Mr Sandeman said: “He has depression and would have difficulty handling a prison sentence.”

It was also stated McLernon, who had 130 hours of unpaid work in the community still outstanding, had an eight-week-old child.

Jailing McLernon for nine months, Sheriff John Mundy said: “No one gets away with that kind of behaviour in this court.”

A furious McLernon, 37 Langlees Street, Langlees, pleaded with the sheriff, stating: “I’m really sorry – I have a young child.”

Growling in anger, he punched the stairway wall as he was led down to the cells to begin his sentence.