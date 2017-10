Brooke Abdi (18) broke her bail conditions when she took a short cut down South Lumley Street, Grangemouth on September 7.

Abdi, 15 Albert Avenue, Grangemouth, was forbidden to enter the street, but claimed she only used the local “rat run” as a short cut. Sheriff Craig Caldwell said Abdi, who had spent time in custody, had been punished enough and admonished her.