Shoplifter who failed to comply is jailed

Serial shoplifter Fiona Canning has been jailed for six months.

The 43-year-old from 91 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, stole more than £300 worth of clothes during visits to M&S in Falkirk High Street on February 5 and 22 this year.

Canning appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday for sentence.

Her lawyer claimed her time on remand had “sharpened her mind” and to avoid more jail she was ready to co-operate with a community order. He told the court: “She accepts she can’t continue with this sort of behaviour.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Canning’s record of non-compliance showed placing her on orders had been a “complete failure”.