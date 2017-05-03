Shoplifter given chance to stay out of trouble

Rebecca Sweeney stole two Sony MP3 players worth over £600 from a store in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court the career crook had sentence deferred until July 20 to prove she can stay out of trouble and co-operate with a 15-month community order already in place for another offence.

The court was told Sweeney (24) has a “long standing” drug problem. Her lawyer claimed: “Without that there would probably be no offending. It is clear from social work reports there is a lot of work to be done.”

Sheriff John Mundy told Sweeney from Edinburgh: “Given your record I’m surprised you have not had custody before.”