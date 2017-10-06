Shock as object thrown from M9 bridge smashes windscreen

Reckless vandals put lives at risk by smashing a driver’s windscreen as it made its way along the M9 motorway.

Police say “an item” was dropped from a bridge which crosses the M9 at Moss Road, Stenhousemuir last Friday at around 7.45pm.

A Vauxhall Astra car was travelling towards Grangemouth on the motorway and was struck by the object which shattered the windscreen all over the car’s driver and passengers.

Thankfully, the driver was able to pull over and was uninjured.

Officers in Forth Valley have been pursuing various lines of local inquiry to identify the culprits and are now urging members of the public who can assist with their investigation to come forward.

Constable Ray Crossan from the Road Policing Unit said: “Whoever was responsible for this serious and reckless act could have caused serious injury to the persons within the vehicle below, and other motorists, and we are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify those responsible.

“At this time we do not know what the object was that was thrown from the bridge and so anyone who can provide us with information relevant to our ongoing inquiries is asked to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 and quote incident number 3668 of September 29.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.