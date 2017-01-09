Sheriff wants court’s orders carried out

Sheriff John Mundy had a small court last week but still had his fair share of offenders not carrying out their community punishments.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ian Gallacher (29) could not exactly be blamed for not engaging in his community payback order – the heroin addict is currently serving a prison sentence which will see him released on April 23 at the earliest.

Gallacher, 12 Balquhatstone Crescent, Slamannan, received his order, which runs until February 2018, after he admitted a number of thefts from insecure motor vehicles in the Falkirk and Denny area between April 21 and April 29 last year.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said his client had a severe heroin problem. He called for the community payback order to be continued upon Gallacher’s release since it contained a drug treatment condition.

Sheriff Mundy said: “The maximum you could have received is a 12-month prison and that was what I was going to give you today – but I’m giving you a chance.

“I will go along with Mr Hutchison’s suggestion with considerable reluctance. If the root of your problem is drugs we are going to have to tackle it.”

He continued the case to May 18 for a progress report and a prison governor report.

David Beattie (37) received a £450 fine on March 17 last year for the breach of the peace he committed at Newmarket News, Newmarket Street, Falkirk, in February 17, 2015. He had yet to pay back a single penny.

Representing himself, Beattie, 43 Wholequarter Avenue, Redding, said he tried to pay some of the fine that very day, but did not have his bank card and had only written down the account number and sort code and did not know he needed the security number too.

He told the court he had been in and out of work.

Sheriff Mundy inquired: “Would you like to do some work?”

Beattie responded he had already been given 60 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Mundy said: “Well you’re going to get some more.”

Beattie was given a further 75 hours of unpaid work to complete within four months.