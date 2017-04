Repeat offender Stacey-Anne Templeton (30), 72A Herbertshire Street, Denny, was remanded in custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday for background reports.

She will be back on May 11 to be sentenced for breaching a community order.

It was imposed for assaulting a police officer in Wallace Street, Denny, last April but Templeton failed to turn up to do unpaid work and also breached bail and behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on March 20.