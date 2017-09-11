Sheriff ‘not impressed’ with delay

David Burns (23), 30 Park Avenue, Stenhousemuir, was due to be sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday for breaching bail, but his case was adjourned until September 28 because background reports were not available.

Defence lawyer Neil Hay said: “He has not disappeared off anyone’s radar, but social workers say he has missed two appointments and he says there has been no contact from them.” Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I’m not impressed with any of this.”