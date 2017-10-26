Shamed drunk driver is jailed and banned again

A drunk driver with three previous convictions has been jailed for six months and banned until 2026 for her fourth offence.

Police were tipped off by a member of the public that Laura-Anne Frew was not fit to be behind the wheel.

A breath-test carried out after she was pulled over showed she was more than three times the legal drink-drive limit.

Frew had her mother in the car when she was stopped in Camelon just before 12.30pm on September 21.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court the shamed 32-year-old admitted driving on Baird Street, Mansionhouse Road and Stark Avenue with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 22 in 100, and had sentence deferred until last Thursday for background reports.

Her lawyer claimed Frew had suffered a “particularly difficult” time this year.

Lynn Swan told the court: “She revealed to her mum she had been a victim of sexual abuse and then left distressed when she was told there was insufficient evidence to take this individual to court. This led to her turning to alcohol.

“She knows she should not have been driving that day, and given her previous convictions appreciates the seriousness of this offence. She knows she is the author of her own misfortune.”

The lawyer said Frew is now seeing a psychiatrist, receiving counselling for her alcohol problem and attending Open Secret which supports victims of sexual abuse.

Mrs Swan urged a community payback order including unpaid work and being ‘tagged’, but Sheriff John Mundy made it clear he was not convinced and imposed six months jail and a nine year disqualification instead.

He told Frew, from 126 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth: “I’ve listened carefully to what your lawyer has had to say and considered the social inquiry reports, but you have three previous convictions for this and the last time jailed for three months and banned for six years. That history cannot be ignored and requires custody and a ban.”