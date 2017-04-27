Sex pest with links to gangster sent to prison for two years

A former right-hand man of convicted gunrunner Paul Ferris has been jailed for abusing two young girls.

Harry Young preyed on the sisters, then aged between five and eight, at addresses in Larbert between 2004 and 2006.

At the end of a four-day trial at Stirling Sheriff Court earlier this month the 67-year-old pervert was found guilty of using lewd and libidinous practices towards them.

The jury took just 20 minutes to find him guilty, and he was back in court on Wednesday to be sentenced.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson jailed Young for two years with an extension period of three years, during which time he will be under supervision and taken back to jail if he re-offends. His name will also stay on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

The sheriff told him: “I am concerned to ensure the public is protected from serious harm from you when you are eventually released.”

Young, of Scotstoun, Glasgow, had denied the charges, but did not give evidence.

His lawyer said: “He has no recollection of these offences.”

Young ran Premier Security Services (Scotland) in the 1990s and hired Ferris as a ‘security advisor’. After it folded in 1997 with a £300,000 VAT debt, the pair teamed up again to operate Premier Contract Security (Scotland), which collapsed when Ferris was jailed for gunrunning in 1998, and the now disolved Frontline Security Group (Scotland) which was closely linked to Ferris.