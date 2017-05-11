Sex pest OAP caught with video nasties

A pervert pensioner who filmed women’s bottoms and legs has been banned from having any kind of camera for five years.

Creepy OAP John Kane used a secret lens to take footage of more than 60 adult women in a Falkirk shopping centre and Tesco store.

The video images, all around 50 seconds long, showed the women from the waist down, focusing on their bare legs and zooming in on their bottoms.

There were also longer films of three minutes duration of children aged between six and 12 playing in the town’s Central Retail Park.

One showed a child doing cartwheels – and the camera taking close ups of the crotch area.

Kane, from 12-3 Breton Court, Falkirk, was caught after being arrested by police on a completely unrelated matter.

At Falkirk Police Station he asked to use the toilet and tried to flush a micro-memory card down the loo.

The shamed 67-year-old admitted breach of the peace by taking the videos between July 15 and 22 last year and had sentence deferred by Falkirk Sheriff Court until last Thursday.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell imposed a Sexual Offences Prevention Order banning Kane from having cameras and mobile phones that can shoot videos, placed him on the sex offenders’ register for five years and supervision for 18 months.

Sheriff Caldwell warned Kane: “Any breaches and it’s very likely I’ll send you to prison.”