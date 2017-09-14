Sex pest jailed for filming schoolgirls aged five to 16

A sex pest who filmed schoolgirls without their knowledge has been jailed for 27 months.

Shamed Robert Paterson was warned that when he is released from prison he will face a similar period behind bars if he re-offends.

The 45-year-old pervert from 20 Muirhead Road, Larbert, was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

When he appeared on indictment on August 15 he admitted that between April 2015 and November 2016 he conducted himself in a disorderly manner by filming schoolgirls aged between five and 16 and taking indecent photographs of children between May 2015 and December last year and had sentence deferred for reports.

The court was told Paterson, who lives with his mum, sister and brother-in-law, had been jailed for 12 months in 2008 for a similar offence and been placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Defence lawyer Michael Lowrie said that conviction had a “serious impact” on Paterson’s life and he had lost a good job as a result.

He claimed: “Since his release things have become extremely difficult for him. He turned to drink, and that did not help.”

The lawyer also told the court Paterson had developed a “fixation” for schoolgirls and become “addicted” to looking at pictures of them.

Mr Lowrie said the court would be looking at the possibility of a custodial sentence, by urged a community payback order with unpaid work and regular reviews.

He said: “He has shown remorse and if he does not comply can be sent somewhere else at some stage. He has significant difficulties to face that would not be addressed if he was in prison.”

Sheriff John Mundy was not convinced.

Jailing Paterson for a total of 27 months on both charges and adding the provision of a 27 month extended sentence, he said: “I have to consider the protection on the public. The only appropriate sentence is custody.”

Paterson was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years