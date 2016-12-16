Sex offender’s ‘reduction in inhibitions’ led to his crimes

A condition caused by his alcohol addiction reduced a middle aged man’s inhibitions to such an extent he carried out a sex act in a police cell.

Mark Cowan (44) was observed by police officers exposing his privates while he was in the cell in full view of both male and female officers.

He had earlier come to the attention of police for following an 18-year-old girl down the street, repeatedly shouting at her and demanding she “meet with him”.

Cowan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to the behaving in a threatening manner in Queen Street and Fairfield Place, Falkirk, and intentionally engaging in a sex act at Falkirk Police Station on September 17.

The court heard Cowan had a condition similar to Korsakovs – a form of dementia brought about by chronic alcoholism which leads to loss of short term memory – which had the effect of reducing his inhibitions.

Sheriff James Tierney placed Cowan, c/o The Castings, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend for counselling and treatment. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for two years.

Alcohol and addiction played a major part in another offender’s crimes at last week’s court.

Drug addict Ryan McInally (37), 29 Balmoral Place, Stenhousemuir, previously pled guilty to stealing £60 worth of alcohol from Asda in Stenhousemuir on September 3 and 4.

Sheriff Tierney placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 month.

– Forth Valley Addictions Support and Counselling (ASC) offers help to addicts. Visit www.asc.me.uk or call (01324) 874969.