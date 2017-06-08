Sex offender accused of ignoring ban by working at funfair

A man forbidden from contacting girls under the age of 16 is accused of breaching his ban by supposedly working at a funfair.

Sex offender Philip Hendry (34) has been charged with ignoring his Sexual Offences Prevention Order by working at a travelling fair when it visited Stirling in April. Hendry, of Grangemouth, is said to have attended at the fairground seeking employment, before finding work on a ride.

In the course of this employment he allegedly had contact with females under the age of 16, breaching an order which was granted at Falkirk Sheriff Court on May 23, 2014.

The funfair, which featured shows such as the waltzers, dodgems, and a big wheel, ran from Thursday, April 27 until Sunday May 7.

Hendry was due to face trial at Stirling Sheriff Court today, but procurator fiscal depute Matthew Kerr said two vital prosecution witnesses were unable to attend because the engine of their van had “blown up” on their way to court.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said he could not oppose the Crown motion for an adjournment, and Sheriff Wyllie Robertson set a new trial date of July 17.