Seven found with drugs during antisocial behaviour patrols

Police arrested several people following patrols in areas blighted by antisocial behaviour in Grangemouth.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Violence Reduction Task Force and local officers carried out plain clothes and uniform patrols in the town over the past week after residents highlighted concerns of drug use and disorder.

As a result seven people were found in possession of drugs, three fixed penalty tickets were issued for antisocial behaviour and four people were arrested on warrants.

Community Sergeant Lesley Rennie said: “My team of officers will continue to be tenacious and robust in our efforts to tackle issues highlighted by the community.

“We were extremely lucky to have worked with officers from the specialist resources and thank the community for continuing to engage with us to allow us to tackle the issues which cause the most concern.”