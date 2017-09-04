Serious assault in back garden

An 64-year-old is in a serious condition in hospital after he was attacked in his own back garden.

The incident happened at around 9.40pm on Sunday in Langlees Street, Falkirk when a man not known to the resident assaulted him leaving him with a serious leg injury.

The victim was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment where he remains in a serious condition.

Forth Valley police officers are following a positive line of inquiry, but are appealing for witnesses and are keen to speak to anyone who may have information.

Detective Inspector Jim Thomson of Falkirk CID said: “We are eager to speak to anyone who either lives in Langlees Street or was in the immediate area when this incident took place.

“If you have information that may assist our investigation, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Falkirk CID on 101, quoting incident 4080 of September 3, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.