Serial shoplifter locked up after assaulting officers

A shoplifter who assaulted two police officers while being held in custody has been jailed.

William Collins lashed out in the cells after being arrested for his latest theft from a store.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the career crook was jailed for 12 months.

The court heard that Collins was caught stealing over £130 worth of alcohol from Tesco in Camelon on January 28 and taken to Stirling Police Station.

When he got there he struggled and resisted attempts to restrain him and had to be handcuffed.

In a holding cell later, Collins banged on the door saying he needed the toilet and on the way back bit Sergeant David Hannah and repeatedly punched him on the head.

Sergeant Hannah had to be taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment.

On January 31 before being taken to court he also assaulted Constable Rae Hunter by spitting on him.

Collins was due in court last week to have his progress with a community payback order imposed for shoplifting, assault and breach of bail in 2015 reviewed.

He appeared from custody because he is now serving a prison sentence for another offence and not due for release until next May.

The 35-year-old from 40 Wholequarter Avenue, Redding, interrupted the proceedings from the dock claiming what was being said was “lies”.

After ignoring a warning from Sheriff Derek Livingston he would face a contempt of court charge unless he was quiet, Collins shouted again and taken back to the cells.

Defence lawyer Andy Bryson said: “He was arrested for something not very serious, but reacted very badly. When he is under stress his anger takes over. Much of his reaction is a result of a fear of being confined.”

Sheriff Livingston said: “Custody is inevitable. He deliberately did damage to these police officers.”

The concurrent 12-month sentence imposed will start at the end of Collins’ current jail term.